Trump Voting Panel Criticized By Insiders

“President Trump’s advisory commission on election integrity has integrity questions of its own — with some of its own members raising concerns about its openness,” the AP reports.

“This past week, two members fired off letters to commission staff complaining about a lack of information about the panel’s agenda and demanding answers about its activities. That comes as Democratic U.S. senators are requesting a government investigation of the commission for ignoring formal requests from Congress. The criticism from the commissioners was remarkable because it came from insiders — the very people who are supposed to be privy to its internal discussions and plans.”