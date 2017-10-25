Biden Sounds Like Someone Who Wants to Run

Former Vice President Biden tells InStyle what he would offer if he were to run for president in 2020:

“I think this moment in American history sort of fits into my wheelhouse and the strengths I have. I am, I think most people would say, fairly knowledgeable about American foreign policy. I’m pretty good at diplomacy internationally and bringing people together, cutting through and settling things. And I think what people are looking for most, and I hope I have it, is authenticity. I have great relationships with my Republican colleagues. They trust me, and I trust them. We can work things through.

“And also,” he continues, “I think the defining issue of our time is sustaining the middle class. You know, when I got to Washington they called me Middle Class Joe, and it wasn’t meant as a compliment. But the middle class is the reason for our social and political stability.”

He exhales. “Anyway, I’m familiar with the issues, and I think I could bring some talent there. So it’s not that I don’t think I’m equipped to do the job. We’ll just see.”