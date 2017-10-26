Democrats Open Huge Lead in Generic Ballot

A new CNN poll finds Democrats lead in the generic congressional ballot by a 16-point margin, 54% to 38%.

Washington Post: “If that were actually to turn out to be the case, of course, we’d be talking about a Democratic landslide — and almost definitely a Democratic takeover of the House that is so difficult given the map. But even if it’s just close to reality, it could be a very bad omen for the Republican Party in a historically tough first midterm election under a president of their own party.”