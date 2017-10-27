Quote of the Day

“I remember saying to myself, I never realized what a large man — I mean stature-wise, he’s a big man, with massive hands. I don’t have small hands, but when I shook hands with him, the first time I shook hands with him, I realized he was a big man.”

— Former Rep. Michael Grimm (R-NY), quoted by New York Magazine, on first meeting Donald Trump.

The article goes on to discuss how, after seven months in prison, Grimm is strategically attempting to draw “a kind of cosmic bond” between himself and Trump and his “real” and “regular” supporters.