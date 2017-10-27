Spotting the Harassers

A well-known female media veteran emailed Mike Allen with pretty good advice in light of the revelations about Mark Halperin:

If you are anxiously looking around your media organization wondering who the harassers are or were, start with the men in power who are bullies: who screamed at subordinates, berated them, seemed to take pleasure in humiliating them — often publicly. We all know them. We have all worked with them. There is clearly a correlation between that behavior and this… I would love to send a message to the screamers that their behavior will no longer be tolerated.