GOP Plans to Push Tax Bill at Breakneck Speed

Wall Street Journal: “The plan is to keep the tough trade-offs in the bill secret until after Halloween, then reach Thanksgiving with bills passed by the House and Senate and hit New Year’s Day with a bill on Mr. Trump’s desk. That’s close to financial-crisis speed, pushing Congress into a kind of emergency lawmaking mode it typically uses only when inaction means cataclysm.”

Jonathan Swan: “The politically correct term for that timetable is ambitious; another adjective might be insane.”

“The best thing Republicans have going for them is that they simply have to get tax reform done. It’s now a question of survival after they failed so spectacularly to repeal Obamacare after seven years of promises.”