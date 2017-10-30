Mueller Indictment Watch

“A mood of fateful anticipation is cloaking Washington, with possible arrests imminent after the federal grand jury in the Russia investigation approved its first charges,” CNN reports.

“By taking one or more people into custody… Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller would create a new, perilous reality for the White House, reflecting the gravity of the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and alleged collusion by President Trump’s associates.”

