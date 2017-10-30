‘Over Half My Life’

From a happy Political Wire reader:

Thank you, as always, for all that you do. To reiterate a message you’ve apparently received from other subscribers, Political Wire is one of the first news sources I read in the morning, and the last one that I check at night. Your work and dedication in tumultuous times offers essential context that I do not find anywhere else.

And another:

I’ve loved this site ever since I was a high schooler in the early 2000’s anxiously following the ‘00 election/recount craziness from my home in Florida. Now that I’m 30, I have closely followed your work here for over half of my life. Wow. Ever since I was a kid, you have contributed tremendously to my understanding of the world around me and the role that we as citizens can play in making justice a reality for all. I’m a better informed and more engaged participant in our democracy thanks to your work. I am truly, truly grateful. Thank you.

Thanks to everyone who spends part of their day here!

If you enjoy Political Wire, please become a member. It’s just $5 a month or $50 a year.