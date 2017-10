A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll finds 50% of Americans say they will blame President Trump and congressional Republicans if health care costs increase under Obamacare and if more end up losing coverage, while 37% say they would put the blame on former President Obama and Democrats.

As for Trump’s tax plan, 25% of Americans say it’s a good idea, compared with 35% who say it’s a bad idea; another 39% say they don’t have an opinion.