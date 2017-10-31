Fox News Started Early Questioning Mueller’s Credibility

Vox analyzed the past week of Fox News transcripts, comparing them against cable rivals CNN and MSNBC. What they found was striking:

Fox was unable to talk about the Mueller investigation without bringing up Hillary Clinton, even as indictments were brought against top Trump campaign officials.

Fox also talked significantly less about George Papadopoulos than its competitors.

Fox repeatedly called Mueller’s credibility into question, while shying away from talking about the possibility that Trump might fire Mueller.