Fox News Started Early Questioning Mueller’s Credibility

Vox analyzed the past week of Fox News transcripts, comparing them against cable rivals CNN and MSNBC. What they found was striking:
- Fox was unable to talk about the Mueller investigation without bringing up Hillary Clinton, even as indictments were brought against top Trump campaign officials.
- Fox also talked significantly less about George Papadopoulos than its competitors.
- Fox repeatedly called Mueller’s credibility into question, while shying away from talking about the possibility that Trump might fire Mueller.