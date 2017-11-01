Sinclair Won’t Hire O’Reilly

Bill O’Reilly, the former Fox News prime-time host who was forced out this year after a series of sexual harassment claims, is apparently not welcome at conservative Sinclair Broadcast Group, the Chicago Tribune reports.



Said Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley: “We get approached all the time by a lot of people, and he did approach us. But we do not have any interest in hiring him.”

However, Politico reports that Newsmax is courting O’Reilly for a potential deal that would return him to cable television.