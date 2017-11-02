Trump Frustrated Justice Dept. Not Going After Clinton

President Trump talked to radio host Larry O’Connor about his campaign pledge to lock Hillary Clinton up.

Said Trump: “The saddest thing is that because I’m the President of the United States I’m not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department, I’m not supposed to be involved with the FBI, I’m not supposed to be doing the kinds of things I would love to be doing and I’m very frustrated by it. I look at what’s happening with the Justice Department, why aren’t they going after Hillary Clinton with her emails and with the dossier and the kind of money?”