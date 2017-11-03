The Most Corrupt Administration In History?

Newsweek: “According to the presidential historian Robert Dallek, no American leader has acted with more unadulterated self-interest as Trump. Dallek says that in terms of outright corruption, Trump is worse than both Ulysses S. Grant and Warren G. Harding, presidents who oversaw the most flagrant instances of graft in American political history.”

Said Dallek: “What makes this different is that the president can’t seem to speak the truth about a host of things.”

Trump isn’t just allowing corruption, in Dallek’s view, but encouraging it: “The fish rots from the head.”