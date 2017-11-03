GOP May Add Individual Mandate Repeal to Tax Bill

Playbook: “There’s been a push in the Capitol in the last 24 hours to include a repeal of the individual mandate in the House Republican tax bill. We snickered in the speaker’s lobby when North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows said there’s an ‘overwhelming consensus’ to gut the health care law as part of tax reform, but since then, we’ve heard it from a bunch of other lawmakers, and sources in Republican leadership aren’t shooting it down all together.”

“Let’s be honest: Republicans need as much revenue as they can get, since they’re slashing taxes so drastically, and repealing the individual mandate gives them $400 billion more to play with. Stay tuned.”