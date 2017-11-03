Haunted by Hillary

Mike Allen: “While many Democrats wish it weren’t so, Hillary Clinton just won’t go away. First it was her regret-and-resentment tour. Then the book. And now a rolling wave of 2016 recriminations.”

“As Democrats try to figure out 2020, it’s bad enough that they keep re-litigating the Clinton-Trump general election. But top Dems think it’s horrendous that the party is now re-litigating the Clinton-Sanders primary.”

“Clinton’s former high command says none of this breaks through in real America. But party insiders know that if they’re going to take back the House, Senate or White House, they need to look forward, not backward.”