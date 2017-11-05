GOP May Try to Use Tax Bill to Overhaul Obamacare

“Republicans are poised to begin debating details of their tax plan this week, but House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) signaled Sunday that party leaders are still mulling whether to use the proposal to end a central element of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act,” the Washington Post reports.

“The tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee is set to begin reviewing the GOP plan on Monday in public hearings that could stretch into Thursday. But significant differences remain, and new proposals could be added. Ryan signaled that a repeal of the health law’s individual mandate is still up for discussion, while a key New York Republican warned that he and other GOP lawmakers from highly taxed northeastern states remain opposed to the legislation.”