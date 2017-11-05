Paul’s Injuries More Severe Than Thought

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) “is recovering from five broken ribs and bruises to his lungs, and it is unclear when he will return to Washington, aides said Sunday, signaling that injuries he sustained Friday are far more severe than initially thought,” the Washington Post reports.

“The second-term Republican senator from Kentucky and 2016 presidential candidate was attacked, allegedly by a next-door neighbor, Rene Boucher, 59, who was charged with fourth-degree assault… The nature of the dispute between Paul and Boucher remained a mystery Sunday to locals who know both men as medical professionals based in this southwestern Kentucky town.”

The AP reports “it is unclear when Paul will return to work since he is in considerable pain and has difficulty getting around, including flying. “