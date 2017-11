Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) told Fox News that the state’s concealed-carry law could help Texans confronted with mass shooters like the one at a church Sunday.

Said Paxton: “All I can say is that in Texas at least we have the opportunity to have concealed carry. And so if it’s a place where somebody has the ability to carry, there’s always the opportunity that gunman will be taken out before he has the opportunity to kill very many people.”