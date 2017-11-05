Trump Urged Native Americans to ‘Just Do It’

“In late June, President Trump hosted a group of Native American tribal leaders at the White House and urged them to ‘just do it’ and extract whatever they want from the land they control,” Axios reports.

“The exchange turned out to be an unusually vivid window into the almost kingly power that Trump sees himself as holding, and which he has begun describing with increasing bluntness… The chiefs explained to Trump that there were regulatory barriers preventing them from getting at their energy.”

Replied Trump: “But now it’s me. The government’s different now. Obama’s gone; and we’re doing things differently here. So what I’m saying is, just do it.”