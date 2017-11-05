Trump Has Worst Approval Rate of Modern Presidents

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds a majority of Americans say President Trump “has not accomplished much during his first nine months in office and they have delivered a report card that is far harsher even than the tepid expectations they set for his tenure when he was sworn into office.”

“Trump has an approval rating demonstrably lower than any previous chief executive at this point in his presidency over seven decades of polling. Fewer than 4 in 10 Americans — 37% — say they approve of the way he is handling his job… The president’s disapproval rating has reached 59%, with 50% saying they strongly disapprove of the job he is doing.”

“He is the only president dating back to Harry S. Truman whose approval rating at this point in his presidency is net negative — by 22 points. The next worst recorded in that time was Bill Clinton, who had a net positive of 11 points by this time in his presidency.”