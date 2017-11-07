More In Trump Counties Think Country Is Worse Off

“More people in some key counties President Trump carried in the 2016 presidential election say the U.S. is worse off now than say it is better off,” The Hill reports.

“An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll surveyed residents of 438 counties that saw a surge last year for Trump or flipped to vote Republican in the 2016 election after previously going for President Obama in 2012. The poll found 32% of people in those ‘Trump counties’ think the country is better off now than it was before Trump assume office. But 41% think the country is worse off.”

“A majority of people surveyed, 53%, don’t think the president has a clear agenda.”