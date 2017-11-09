Both Campaigns Offered Research from Dossier Firm

“The same political research firm that prepared a dossier on Trump campaign ties to Russia had unrelated information on Clinton Foundation donors that a Russian lawyer obtained and offered to President Donald Trump’s eldest son last year,” Reuters reports.

“The White House and Republican lawmakers have attacked the firm, Fusion GPS, over the dossier compiled by a former British spy… The sources told Reuters that the negative information that Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya wanted to give to Republican Trump’s campaign at a June 2016 meeting in New York had been dug up by Fusion GPS in an unrelated investigation.”