Mueller Interviews Top White House Aide

“White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller has been interviewed as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe,” CNN reports.

“The interview brings the special counsel investigation into President Trump’s inner circle in the White House. Miller is the highest-level aide still working at the White House known to have talked to investigators.”

“Miller’s role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey was among the topics discussed during the interview as part of the probe into possible obstruction of justice.”