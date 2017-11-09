Do Democrats Have a Chance In Alabama?

First Read: “Move over Virginia and New Jersey, and say hello to Alabama, where the special U.S. Senate election between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones takes place a month from now on December 12.”

“The question we’ve been asking: How much will national Democrats play in the race, given their success Tuesday — but also given the fact that President Trump won Alabama by a whopping 28 points in 2016, 62 percent to 34 percent?”

“Any chance that Jones has to win — 10 percent? 20 percent? — gets diminished the more that Democrats nationalize the contest, even if it’s to make the controversial Roy Moore a household name. National Democrats will pour money into getting out the vote and other behind-the-scenes activities, but don’t expect any party TV ads or high-profile national surrogates on the campaign trail.”