Alabama Governor Declines to Endorse Moore

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) declined to officially endorse Roy Moore (R) in a special U.S. Senate election next month, according to the Alabama Political Reporter.

“Ivey’s refusal to endorse Moore caused a bit of a rift within the state’s Republican Party, which lobbied Ivey aggressively for an endorsement. With her popularity, particularly among the more moderate Republicans in the state, the ALGOP believed Ivey’s public backing could go a long way towards pushing hesitant voters to the polls.”