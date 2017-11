When asked about allegations that Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore initiated sexual relations with a 14-year old girl, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said, “I’m horrified and if this is true he needs to step down immediately.”

According to Axios, Murkowski also said she had spoken to Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) about becoming a write-in challenger in the Dec. 12 election.

Murkowski won her re-election in 2010 with a write-in campaign after she was defeated in the GOP primary.