Top Ranks of Diplomats ‘Depleted at Dizzying Speed’

The U.S. has lost more than half its career ambassadors and a significant proportion of other senior diplomats since Donald Trump took office, the Guardian reports.

“Barbara Stephenson, a former ambassador to Panama and charge d’affaires in London, said that the top ranks of US diplomacy were being ‘depleted at dizzying speed,’ and the state department was under ‘mounting threats.'”

“The depletion in the strength of US diplomacy has been highlighted during Trump’s Asia trip. Despite the urgency of the looming confrontation on the Korean peninsula, the administration has yet to nominate an ambassador to Seoul.”