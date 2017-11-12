Biden’s Memoir Offers Peek at Possible 2020 Campaign

NBC News says former Vice President Joe Biden’s new memoir “offers a road map for what a Biden campaign might have looked like in 2016 — and could still in 2020.”

“A cautious, trim-around-the-edges campaign was pointless. So Biden for President was going to go big. Because frankly, at this point in my career and after all my family had been through, anything less just wasn’t worth it,” he writes.

“So many of the presidential campaigns that summer seemed locked in the past. A fight over what happened, what went wrong, what America lost. If I ran, I wanted to paint a picture of America’s future, what we could become, how everyone could be dealt back into the deal.”