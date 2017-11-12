Ryan Breaks Record for Shutting Down Floor Debate

“Paul Ryan vowed an end to the much-despised top-down approach of his predecessor when he took the speaker’s gavel in 2015, promising a House that’s ‘more open, more inclusive, more deliberative, more participatory,'” Politico reports.

“But two years later, the House Rules Committee, which is controlled by the speaker, just set a record for the most closed rules in a session — barring lawmakers for the 49th time from offering amendments on a bill.”

“Ryan has yet to allow a single piece of legislation to be governed by an open rule, which allows members to propose changes on the floor.”