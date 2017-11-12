Trump Unloads on Critics After Disciplined Week

“For the last week on the road, President Trump had been measured, disciplined and studiously scripted as he picked his way through the geopolitical minefields of Asia,” the New York Times reports.

“Then came the weekend.”

“In a stream of tweets on Sunday, the president said those who wanted to investigate his ties to Russia were ‘haters and fools,’ ridiculed ‘crooked’ Hillary Clinton’s ill-fated effort to reset relations with Russia and fired back at North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, for calling him old, saying that he could call Mr. Kim ‘short and fat’ — but had restrained himself.”

“That followed a freewheeling session with reporters on Air Force One on Saturday.”