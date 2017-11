In a prospective 2020 match up, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll finds former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump in a possible presidential race, 46% to 35%.

“Biden’s 11-point margin is actually smaller than the poll’s previous question, in which voters are asked whether they will vote to reelect Trump, or for a generic Democrat. The generic Democrat leads Trump, 48 percent to 34 percent, the poll shows.”