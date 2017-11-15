Roy Moore Now Trails By Double-Digits

A new NRSC poll finds Roy Moore (R) is trailing Doug Jones (D) by 12 points in the Alabama special Senate election.

In the aftermath five women accusing Moore of pursuing them as teenagers, Jones now leads the race 51% to 39%… In early October, a committee poll had him leading by 16 points, and a survey early this month had him up by 9 points.

Also interesting: “Several sources who reviewed the poll results said it also tested how Attorney General Jeff Sessions would fare as a write-in candidate, and the results were not favorable.”