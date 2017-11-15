Nominee Says He Was Joking About ‘Right to Marry Bacon’

One of President Trump’s judicial nominees, Don Willett, said he was just kidding when he compared gay people’s constitutional right to marriage with a right to marry bacon, the Huffington Post reports.

“Willett, nominated for a lifetime seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, told the Senate Judiciary Committee he wasn’t mocking same-sex marriage when he tweeted in April 2015 that he ‘could support recognizing a constitutional right to marry bacon’ ― a day after the Supreme Court heard arguments in the landmark marriage equality case.”