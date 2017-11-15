Kaine Calls for End of Superdelegates

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) is urging the DNC to end its tradition of using superdelegates, Politico reports.

Said Kaine: “I have long believed there should be no superdelegates. These positions are given undue influence in the popular nominating contest and make the process less democratic.”

“The plea from Kaine — himself a former DNC chairman, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate, and a superdelegate — puts him on the side of many backers of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Clinton’s primary opponent in last year’s race for the White House.”

