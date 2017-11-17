Ratings Changes in 7 Districts Put GOP Majority in Peril

David Wasserman: “Taken together with results from four 2017 House special elections in red districts, where Democrats outperformed Clinton anywhere from one point (GA-06) to 13 points (KS-04), the balance of evidence suggests Democrats would be the ever-so-slight favorites to reclaim the House if the elections were held today. New congressional generic ballot polls showing Democrats with double-digit leads only bolster that assessment.”

“The major caveats, of course, are that 2018 is still almost a year away and Republicans have yet to air their opponents’ flaws. But, there’s no guarantee things will get better for the GOP in the next 12 months.”

“Based on recent developments, we’re changing our ratings in seven districts, with six moves reflecting enhanced opportunities for Democrats.”