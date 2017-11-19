Better Than Netflix

0 Comments

Reading this email was a great way to start the day:

I just wanted to say I have been an avid follower of this blog since 2008 and will be upgrading to prime content.  I pay $15 a month for Netflix and hardly even use it, but $5 per month for a service I use multiple times per day?  Yes. Reading your content daily for almost a decade — and with countless other digital publications having come and gone in the meantime — Political Wire remains one of the very best sources for the most intriguing political stories of the day.

Join for just $5 a month or $50 a year. You’ll help support the site and get many great extras.

With the holidays coming up, gift subscriptions are also available.

FavoriteLoadingSave to Favorites
Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone