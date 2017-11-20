Democrats See Backlash Over Tax Bill as Key to Midterms

Washington Post: “Coming off Election Day wins from Seattle to Long Island, Democrats are starting to see the shape of a new majority, built on a potential suburban backlash to changes in the tax code.”

“Republicans have accused the minority party of demagoguery and bad math. In New Hampshire, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has praised the tax plan for doubling the standard deduction and adding a property-tax exemption. Democrats have falsely claimed that the bill would raise taxes on ‘most working-class families’ — only 6.5 percent of lower-income households will take a direct hit, though many taxpayers making less than $100,000 would get little.”

“Yet Democratic wins, and polling about the tax bill, has led the party to think that it can cleave millions of voters from the GOP.”