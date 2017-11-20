Pastors Stick by Roy Moore

Boston Globe: “None of the nearly 10 pastors reached by phone said the allegations of sexual misconduct changed their views about Moore. Several said the allegations made them more proud to vote for the former judge.”

Said pastor Earl Wise: “I don’t know how much these women are getting paid, but I can only believe they’re getting a healthy sum.”

“Wise said he would support Moore even if the allegations were true and the candidate was proved to have sexually molested teenage girls and women.”