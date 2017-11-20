Trump Says Flake Won’t Vote for Tax Bill

President Trump and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) are sparring again, Roll Call reports, with Trump tweeting:

Sen. Jeff Flake(y), who is unelectable in the Great State of Arizona (quit race, anemic polls) was caught (purposely) on “mike” saying bad things about your favorite President. He’ll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is “toast.”

“The tweet raised eyebrows in Washington, with congressional observers and reporters firing off their own tweets noting Flake had not previously announced how he intends to vote on a tax overhaul bill that cleared the Finance Committee late Thursday evening.”