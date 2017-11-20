Exchange of the Day

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was asked by Chris Wallace on Fox News about the photo of him and his wife holding a sheet of dollar bills that went viral:

WALLACE: “Some folks — and I’m looking at the picture here, which you can’t see — say that you two look like two villains from a James Bond movie. I’m sure you’ve heard that. I guess my question is: What were you thinking?”

MNUCHIN: “I didn’t realize that the pictures were public and going on the internet and viral. I guess I should take that as a compliment that I look like a villain in a great, successful James Bond movie.”