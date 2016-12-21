‘Death by China’ Author to Lead Trump Trade Office

“Donald Trump plans to create a National Trade Council inside the White House to oversee industrial policy and is appointing a China hawk and one of the architects of the populist economic message to run the new group,” the Financial Times reports.

“Mr Trump has chosen Peter Navarro, a Harvard-trained economist, to head the NTC… The author of books such as Death by China and Crouching Tiger: What China’s Militarism Means for the World has for years warned that the US is engaged in an economic war with China and should adopt a more aggressive stance.”