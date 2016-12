Ryan’s Fundraising to Be Used to Push GOP Agenda

“The political team that powered House Speaker Paul Ryan’s fundraising machine this year is turning its sights in 2017 to defending the GOP legislative agenda,” Wall Street Journal reports.

“Defending the expected GOP effort to repeal and replace the 2010 health-care law, for example, is going to be far tougher than Mr. Ryan’s go-to move this year: flourishing a pamphlet outlining the House GOP policy agenda, known as ‘A Better Way.'”