Icahn Will Lead Regulatory Overhaul

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is expected to be named special adviser to the president on overhauling federal regulations, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Mr. Icahn, who has spent the past four decades battling big companies as an activist investor, already has been wielding influence in President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team. He is playing a central role in selecting the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission… Interested candidates have reached out to him, and he is interviewing others at the request of Mr. Trump.”