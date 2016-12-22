Trump Brings Cable News Best Ratings Ever

President-elect Donald Trump’s “dramatic candidacy catapulted the three cable news networks to their best year ever, with each outlet experiencing record-breaking numbers, according to year-end ratings from Nielsen Media Research,” Business Insider reports.

“In primetime, Fox News averaged 2.4 million viewers in 2016, making it the fifth-most-watched primetime network in all of television, behind only the big three networks and Fox… 2016 proved to be [CNN] most-watched year among total viewers… MSNBC experienced significant growth, outpacing its rival networks in total-day gains.”