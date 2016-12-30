Putin Says He Won’t Expel U.S. Diplomats

“In a rare break from the diplomatic tradition of reciprocal punishment, Russian President Vladi­mir Putin said Friday he would not deport U.S. diplomats in a tit-for-tat response to U.S. hacking sanctions, as Russia looks to cultivate relations with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump,” the Washington Post reports.

Said Putin: “We won’t create problems for American diplomats.”

He added that he would “plan further steps for restoring the Russian-American relationship based on the policies enacted by the administration of President Donald Trump.”