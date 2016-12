Sarah Palin said this week that President-elect Donald Trump should withdraw the U.S. from the United Nations, The Hill reports.

Said Palin: “By exiting the U.N., where injustice is actually rewarded, we then will be able to uphold America’s reputation as the leader, and as the kind and compassionate and generous nation that we are – as the nation sharing values that, when emulated by any other nation, can bring justice and equal rights to any other nation.”