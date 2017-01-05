Cruz May Get An Independent Challenger

Matthew Dowd, a former George W. Bush strategist, is mulling an independent challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), the Texas Tribune reports.

Said Dowd: “I am giving it some thought. I haven’t made a decision. I don’t know what I will do. But I am giving it some thought, and I appreciate the interest of folks.”

“The political strategist’s career tells the story of the past three decades of Texas politics. Dowd started in Democratic politics, including as a staffer to the late U.S. Sen. Lloyd Bentsen and the late Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock. But Dowd eventually gravitated to then-Gov. Bush in the late 1990s, working on both of his presidential campaigns and for the Republican National Committee. In 2007, Dowd publicly criticized Bush over the Iraq war.”