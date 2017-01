“Warning that beleaguered Democrats cannot afford a replay of their contentious presidential primary in the race to lead the Democratic National Committee, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, entered the contest for party chairman on Thursday, presenting himself as an alternative to the two leading candidates,” the New York Times reports.

Said Buttigieg: “This is not a time to relitigate an old battle. We’ve got to transcend the narrative that this is some kind of proxy fight.”