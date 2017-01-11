GOP Relents and Delays Hearings for 4 Trump Nominees

“Senate Republicans, under increasing pressure to ensure that President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees are fully vetted by federal authorities, have delayed the hearings of four potential cabinet members, three of whom have not been cleared by the agency charged with unraveling potential conflicts of interest,” the New York Times reports.

“As frustrations over confirmations grow, a group that supports Republicans accused the ethics office and its leader — in a highly unusual attack on the nonpartisan agency — of politicizing a process long viewed by both parties as arduous but essential for anyone serving in government.”