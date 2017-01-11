Trump Will Finally Hold a News Conference

“When President-Elect Donald Trump meets the press on Wednesday — for his first formal news conference in 168 days—the most intriguing questions may not be about Russia, or his business conflicts, or his son-in-law’s prospective job, but about the interactions between Trump and the press,” Politico reports.

“How contentious will the questions be? How respectful—or disdainful—will Trump be toward his inquisitors? Will this event signal the new president’s willingness to hold regular news conferences, or a swan song for a 55-year old institution?”

CNN: 10 questions for Donald Trump

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET in New York City.